Cuban and US Agriculture Promote Joint Cooperation





Havana, April 6 (ACN) Cuban and US agriculture representatives agreed today in Havana to promote joint projects, despite evident obstacles imposed by Washington’s economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island nation for over 60 years now.



During the first session of the 3rd US-Cuba Agriculture Business Conference, Paul Johnson who shares the US Agriculture Coalition for Cuba said that the hostile US policy limits trade significantly hindering larger exports to the Caribbean country.



On behalf of over 30 agricultural entrepreneurs, Johnson said that they should be working with Cuban producers in local development, invest capital and know-how for common benefit, and he took the opportunity to acknowledge Cuban scientists who were able to develop local COVID-19 vaccines.



Meanwhile, the president of the Cuban Agriculture Business Group Frank Castaneda thanked US entrepreneurs for attending the conference in Cuba amidst a strong and discrediting media campaign against the island promoted from the White House. We are open to possible investment projects by US agricultural entrepreneurs in commercial operations and joint food production, said the directive.



The inaugural session was attended by Johana Tablada, vice-director general for the United States at the Cuban Foreign Ministry and by Jose Ramon Cabanas, director of the Center for Research on International Policy.