Havana hosts International Agro-industrial Food Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) The 23rd International Agroindustrial Food Fair (FiAGROP) begins today at Havana’s Rancho Boyeros fairgrounds, where new Cuban and foreign technologies and goods will be exhibited until Sunday.



Participating in this event organized by the Ministries of Agriculture and of Food Industry and the Azcuba business group are 51 Cuban representatives who will showcase machinery and more than 500 cattle breeds and seven foreign firms, including Fuego Interprise (USA), TF Investment Caribe and Porcien S.A. (Panama) and three agricultural companies from Mexico.



There will be a business round to present the portfolio of opportunities of the entities involved and to make known the prospects, regulations and new facilities offered to foreign investment in the country, as well as lectures on agriculture-related topics.

FIAGROP will feature animal auctions, livestock exhibitions and rodeos throughout the week.