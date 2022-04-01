International cooperation, main focus of local development fair in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) For the fifth day in a row, the Expocuba fairgrounds are hosting the Havana 2022 Local Development Fair, which today analyzes international cooperation for the advancement of the territories.



As part of its theoretical events, the panel United Nations accompaniment to sustainable development in Cuba in a context of decentralization will be held.



The director of territorial development of the ministry of economy and planning, Aizel Llanes Fernandez, will give a lecture on the realities and perspectives of this topic in the country, of which experts and authorities have highlighted its role in the economic and social improvement.



As in previous days, the theoretical event on food sovereignty and nutritional education will continue, this time with the experiences of projects linked to food production from agroecology, such as Finca Jaramillo.



Thursday's event dealt with urban and sustainable mobility with the training of projects in the specialties of electromobility, batteries and chargers, and public transportation.



The University-Business-Local Development panel, coordinated by the center for management techniques studies of the University of Havana, was held, and several faculties and universities presented their results on communities and their social transformations.



Under the slogan "We all count in local development", the Fair will last until Sunday, April 3, and includes options for the Havana population with recreational and cultural activities, book presentations, concerts and gastronomic services.