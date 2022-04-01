Varadero to host international event on beach management





VARADERO, Matanzas, Apr (ACN) The integral management of beaches and coastal ecosystems in the post-COVID-19 scenario will be the main topic of the VII Varaplayas 2022 Symposium, which will take place in this Cuban tourist pole from December 7 to 9 this year.



Katia González Rodríguez, director of the Matanzas Environmental Services Center, the sponsoring entity, told the Cuban News Agency that this new edition of the event will include a photography contest and a commercial technology fair.



She said that among the novelties will be included the creation and operation of the Costatenas coastal station, belonging to the observatory of the same name of the University of Matanzas, to promote studies and exchange of knowledge about climate change.



The event, which will combine face-to-face and virtual sessions, will offer a current look at topics such as integrated beach diagnosis, territorial planning, sustainable development in tourist destinations, mathematical modeling and coastal engineering.



According to the official announcement, experts will present their work experiences on the management of marine and coastal protected areas, ecosystem services, biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration, environmental education, and technologies to prevent pollution.



The VII Symposium on Integrated Management and Environmental Management of Beaches and Coastal Ecosystems "Varaplayas 2022" will bring together professionals, researchers, educators and entrepreneurs from Cuba and other nations.