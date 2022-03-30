Cuba Finetunes Preparations for World Cocktail Championship





Havana, March 29 (ACN) Cuba is finetuning preparations to host the 69th World Cocktail Championship of the International Bartenders Association (IBA) November 4-9 at the International Melia Hotel in the Varadero Tourist Center.



During a press conference at Habana Libre Hotel, the president of the Cuban Bartenders Association Jose Rafa Malen recalled that IBA holds the event every year in a member country, and on this occaiton Cuba was picked to host the championship.



Rafa said that bartenders from 63 countries are expected to participate at the event in the Classic and Flair styles. Cuban winners in both styles at the recent Cuban Cocktail Championship Vladimir Marquez and Yasmany Portal will represent the island in the November event.



The executive said that the base liqueur to prepare the cocktails at the championship will be Havana Club, though there is interest in also having as many brands of Cuban liqueurs and products as possible during an exhibit.



The Championship program includes a welcome cocktail and supper, the launch of a book entitled “A Toast to my Havana,” a meeting with rum maestros, the preparation of the largest cocktail of the world called Adam and Eve by Cuban bartender Sergio Serrano, while IBA directives and directors of bartenders’ association will tour the Cuban rum plant in the locality of San Jose de las Lajas.