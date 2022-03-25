Cuba Keeps Setting up New MSMEs

Havana, March 24 (ACN) With the adoption by the Cuban Economy Ministry of 135 new private companies and one cooperative, the island has allowed the setting up of 2 thousand 614 new enterprises since the initiative kicked off in September 2021.
Out of that figure two thousand 523 entities are private, 51 state-run and 40 cooperatives, with 57 percent of them originally were self-employments and 43 percent are new businesses. These new economic agents are expected to generate 42 thousand 879 new jobs.
