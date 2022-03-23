Havana to Host International Agro-Industrial Fair





Havana, March 22 (ACN) Havana will host the 23rd International Agro-Industrial Fair (Fiagrop) April 4-10 at the local Rancho Boyeros exhibit ground, close to the city’s international airport, after two years with no fairs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Angel Recio Aldabo, director of fairs with the Agriculture Ministry, told reporters that the event will have the participation of entities from Mexico, Jamaica, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Italy and Belarus. Meanwhile, Cuba will be represented at the event by agro-industries, which will display samples of machinery, and cattle breeds.



The event will include six key-note lectures and a seminar on foreign investment, according to the organizers. Also included are two business rounds where Cuban entities will present their portfolios of investment opportunities.