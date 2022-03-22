Cuba develops decoder box for technological autonomy





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) With the aim of receiving high-definition and standard signals in Cuba, the electronics industry is working on the preparation of a new prototype of digital terrestrial television receiver, which is committed to technological sovereignty.



The DTMB-T Standard decoder box project, which is exhibited at the Cuba Stand of the 18th International Convention and Fair Informática 2022, has Cuban production, programming and design, said, exclusively for the Cuban News Agency, Carlos Morell Perez, professor at the Central University of Las Villas Martha Abreu (UCLV by its Spanish acronym).



Morell Perez, who also heads the research of the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory of that university, informed that the receiver already has the components for its assembly in the country and then it will undergo a technical review process to ensure the highest quality of the product.

It is a pocket computer that can be programmed like any other PC, because it contains inside it a Linux system, free and open source software, he explained.



The expert pointed out that the use of free software allows Cuban users to modify the characteristics of the box according to their needs.



The signal can be shared as long as all users are connected to both the high-definition (HD) and standard signals, Morell Perez stated.



Among other facilities offered by this prototype are the reproduction of audio and video, the projection of images from different sources and access to headlines of the main Cuban press media.



The creation of the receiver from Cuba will allow technological and economic independence because it is committed to import as few parts as possible to reduce the total cost of production, he concluded.



Digital terrestrial television receiver project is part of the results of the ICT Panorama in Cuba contest, which is being exhibited at the Convention Palace until March 25, as part of Informática 2022.