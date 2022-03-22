Cuban business guide to facilitate the linking of economic actors





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) When on October 7 last year, in the framework of the First Economic-Productive Day Cuba 2021, the Business Guide aimed at all actors of the Cuban economy was presented from Havana, many could not imagine its extraordinary scope or usefulness.



More than six months have passed and one of its enthusiastic promoters, Hero of the Republic Ramon Labañino Salazar, vice president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC by its Spanish acronym), affirms that amid the transformations taking place in the country, this informatics project has been consistent with its name... To grow together.



From a platform designed by the MSME "Dofleini s.r.l", focused on software development, the number of companies and non-state management forms that subscribe to it is growing -and growing by the week-, today more than 371,600 actors, which through this channel advertise their goods, services, needs or businesses.



For example, there are industries, restaurants, hospitals, livestock entities, suppliers, municipal administrative offices, etc., all geographically located throughout the national territory, with contacts and information on their main activities, including working hours and working days.

In this way, it is possible to establish agreements, productive linkages, public bids, buy/sell idle inventories, offer job offers, hire new employees and other benefits, that is to say, it facilitates the management of state and private entrepreneurs, and in this interactivity each user periodically updates and enriches their data, Ramon Labañino explains to the Cuban News Agency.



He stresses that the Cuban Business and Services Guide is the result of the alliance of several institutions, since in addition to ANEC, Dofleini s.r.l. and ETECSA, the support of the Ministries of Economy and Planning (MEP) and Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym) and the Chamber of Commerce has been valuable.



All the business network and private entrepreneurs subscribed to the Guide have found a huge potential of reserves and resources to be exploited, not only for the benefit of the users themselves but also for the country, and there are foreign companies interested in being part of this Cuban platform, in constant development and evolution, Labañino concluded.

