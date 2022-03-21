Cuban electronics industry resumes assembly of induction stoves





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The company Industria Electronica Camilo Cienfuegos resumed the assembly of induction stoves in the country, which will allow starting their commercialization during this month.



The industry's production process began again on January this year, preparing modules that, in addition to the stove, include two pans, a frying pan and a coffee maker, according to Granma newspaper.



Aida Gonzalez, director of personal, technical, commercial and household services of the ministry of domestic trade ( MINCIN by its Spanish acronym), said that these components will begin to be sold in the coming days in the eastern provinces, through the workshops of the Energy Saving Program.



In a first stage, priority will be given to replacements and deliveries to people in vulnerable situations, social cases and pensioners, but there is enough raw material to guarantee the production of household goods and expand sales to the rest of the country, she concluded.