Diaz-Canel presides over working meeting of the Cuban ministry of tourism





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The annual working meeting of the Cuban ministry of tourism is taking place today in the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country.



Manuel Marrero, prime minister; Alejandro Gil, deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning; and Felix Duarte, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of its productive department of goods and services, are also present.

Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, head of the sector, presented the entity's results in 2021 and the projections for this year.



As part of the discussions, they talked about the potential of Cuba as a destination, the next International Tourism Fair (scheduled for May), the revival of the beaches in the east of Havana and the circular economy to contribute more and achieve greater efficiency.