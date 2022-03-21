Cuban hotel group highlights links with new economic actors in central province of the country





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The productive linkages between the Gran Caribe Hotel Group and the new economic actors in the province of Ciego de Avila allow reducing the cost of tourism operations in the Jardines del Rey destination and maintaining quality standards in five-star facilities.



Hector Roura Gomez, delegate of that representation of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in this territory, stressed that more than 90 % of the products offered in buffet and specialized restaurants are of national production and are also the result of the links with the non-state sector.



He pointed out that this hotel group is negotiating with some 14 small or medium-sized enterprises, local development projects (LDP) and self-employed workers, a figure that is not enough in view of the existing potential, as confirmed during the recent Round of Opportunities and Businesses "Future with all".



The rapprochement to non-state management forms materializes the purpose of increasing the presence of Cuban products in Gran Caribe's facilities, based on the agreement of favorable businesses for both parties, which make it possible to acquire goods and services with quality and at fair prices, Roura Gomez noted.



The soy sauce, for example, replaces the one received through Comercializadora ITH and is well accepted by customers.



As a result of the linkages, the variety of food, fruits and salads in the buffet restaurants is also kept, which is essential to comply with the quality standards related to food in hotel facilities, the executive concluded.



Gran Caribe owns seven hotels in the Jardines del Rey tourist destination and four of them (Pullman Cayo Coco, Melia Cayo Coco, Iberostar Daiquiri and Starfish Cayo Guillermo) are currently serving Canadian, Argentine and domestic clients, with an occupancy that exceeded 36,000 tourists/day on February.