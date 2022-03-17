French tour-operators Praise Natural Gifts of Cuban Destination





Havana, March 16 (ACN) French tour-operators described Cuba as a genuine, safe and rich destination for its cultural, natural gifts and the warm hospitality of its people.



Julien Hamon, general director of the Le Vacon group, told reporters that Cuba is an absolutely fantastic destination and that they have already organized several groups of travelers to the island over the next few months in coordination with Voyages Internationaux enterprise, which specializes in tourist circuits.



Havanatour-Paris director Grettell Lopez said that since Cuban tourism was reactivated last November, sales have begun to progressively increase, though she said that the real take off of the sector could take place next season from November 2022 to April 2023.



The gathering took place at the Cuban embassy in Paris. Tourism official at the diplomatic mission Diana Rosa Gonzalez offered details about the work undertaken in the Cuban tourist sector during the years under the pandemic to improve hotel infrastructure and the quality of the service, in areas like Internet access, restaurant and pools.



Gonzalez called the French tour-operators to take part at FITCuba 2022 International Tourism Fair to be held May 3-7 in the famous Varadero tourist center.