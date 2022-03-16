Cuba open high-standard hotel in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) The Grand Aston La Habana Hotel, a high-standard facility built in the Vedado neighborhood, right in front of Havana's Malecon, will open its doors today.



Managed by the Indonesian group Archipelago International, the largest in Southeast Asia, the new facility has 600 elegant and bright rooms and suites that pay tribute to the rich history of El Vedado.



The new hotel has three event rooms, called Java, Sumatra and Bali, as well as an infinity pool that seems to merge with the sea.



According to its website, the facility will offer guests a selection of restaurants and bars, including Havana 92, located on level 25, to enjoy sunsets.



It also offers rejuvenation and relaxation at its Ubud Spa, the first of its kind in Bali.



The Indonesian company Archipelago International already manages the Aston Panorama in Havana, the Aston Costa Verde in Holguin and the Grand Aston Cayo Las Brujas in Villa Clara, and plans to expand this year to hotels in Varadero and Cayo Paredon.

