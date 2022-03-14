Cuban ministry of economy and planning opens new call for creation of MSMEs and cooperatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) A new call for the filing of applications for the creation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ( MSMEs) and non-agricultural cooperatives (CNAs) for activities related to accommodation, beauty services and building services activities (including general cleaning of buildings and industrial facilities, as well as landscaping services) were opened today by the Cuban ministry of economy and planning (MEP).



The entity informed that the opening of this call meant that the corresponding filed applications are immediately activated and begin to be processed by the date of entry in the Platform of Economic Actors, starting with the oldest ones.



Likewise, new applications received will be processed.



The MEP refers that the possibility of submitting applications for the activities of the previous calls remains open: food production, exporters, local development projects, businesses incubated in science and technology parks, as well as technology-based businesses, circular economy and recycling, manufacturing, IT, logistics and transportation activities, construction services, gastronomy and bookkeeping.



As of March 10, 2,361 new economic actors had been approved since the process began in September 2021.



Of the MSMEs, 2,276 are private and 49 are state-owned, while cooperatives total 36.



By origin, 57 % are reconversions of pre-existing businesses and 43% correspond to new ventures.



In total, it is estimated that these economic actors will generate 38,836 new jobs in the economy, reported the MEP in a press release.