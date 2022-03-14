Cuban central province works to improve coffee production





CIENFUEGOS, HAVANA, Mar 14 (ACN) The Eladio Machin Agroindustrial Coffee Processing Company in the province of Cienfuegos is working to increase its yields by 2022, with the development of a major replanting campaign, the application of science and the extension of the cultivation of this crop in the plains.



During the recent evaluation of the Turquino Plan in the territory, Omar Bermudez Sanchez, director of the entity, informed that the producers of the mountainous area of Guamuhaya are being categorized in order to undertake the replanting of the crop as from July this year.

In this way, he indicated, in 2023 we will start an early planting and we will close one hundred percent of the coffee plantations.



The director pointed out that science and technique will be applied, with the grafting of the Robusta rootstock in up to 30 % of the nurseries and the propagation by cuttings of the Canephora variety.



Similarly, he said, we acquired seeds of Vietnamese origin, a large coffee bean, similar to Arabica, and we already have 60,000 bags planted.



We have a certified seed bank, which ensures the grain for the sustainable progress of the program with the introduction of eight different types, in addition to having the capacity to process four tons of the product, Bermudez Sanchez noted.



Regarding integrated pest management, the leader explained that the introduced species are nationally certified and are highly resistant to rust, the main disease that attacks coffee trees.



Other short, medium and long term priorities for the industry include continuing with the delivery of usufruct land and resuming the creation of livestock modules until they are completed in all 19 productive forms.



One of the strengths of this company is to have the ecological benefit of coffee in its three pulpers, thus not polluting the environment, using the husk in the production of humus and organic matter and also carry out studies for the production of flour.