Preparations for the XVII International ExpoCaribe 2022 Fair are moving forward





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) In the midst of the battle to continue advancing in the control of the epidemic, and attentive to the impact of the complex global economic situation, Cuba is intensifying preparations for the XVII International Fair ExpoCaribe 2022, scheduled for June 23-26 in Santiago de Cuba.



Promoting foreign trade and foreign investment with the nations of the region is the objective of the great meeting, which will be held at the Heredia Cultural Complex in that city, will bring together companies and other economic actors from the eastern provinces and to which the Caribbean states have been invited.

It is very important to relaunch Expocaribe, an event that has always brought these countries closer from the political, economic and social point of view, said Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister of the Republic, in the capital city recently, in addition to asking its organizers to guarantee, in terms of details, the success of the traditional event, rescued in 2019.



During the General Assembly of Associates of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce (CCC), held at the Havana Convention Palace, the high-ranking official talked via videoconference with members of the Organizing Committee about the progress of preparations for the 17th edition.



After learning that the delegations of that institution and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment in Santiago de Cuba, together with the local government, are constantly exchanging with the other eastern territories, with various entities and diplomatic representations of more than 10 countries, Cabrisas urged to be creative in everything that is done.



The deputy prime minister said that the meeting takes place when one of the policies approved by the country's leadership is to give greater powers to the provinces and municipalities, the promotion of exports is one of the strategic objectives of the Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030, and they are working on the recovery of the economy.



It is important to guarantee the success of Expocaribe, to take the preparations to the level of details even when there is little time because June is there, in addition to having the support of the Foreign Ministry, our embassies abroad and Cuban institutions, he said.



Expocaribe is a space to promote foreign investment, to foster exportable funds and import substitution, to do business in the branches of the economy as part of the improvement of the Cuban economic model, says the call for the 12th edition launched from Santiago de Cuba on October 29, 2021.



According to the organizers, the rescue of this event of Santiago tradition offers the opportunity to economic actors, both national and foreign, to present the portfolio of offers and demands of products, services and new technologies, which facilitate the identification and consolidation of interests, economic and commercial complementation among Caribbean countries and with other regions of the world.