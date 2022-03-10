International Construction Fair to be held in April





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) The 13th International Construction Fair (FECONS 2022) will take place on April 26 to 29 in hybrid modality (both in-person and online) with the participation of enterprises and professionals in this field.



So far, 15 countries and more than 60 entities and business groups have confirmed their presence, and the call to the event is still open, even to new forms of economic management such as MSMEs and non-agricultural cooperatives.



The event will take place at the Pabexpo fairgrounds, where the International Scientific and Technical Conference will be held as part of the program.



Among the main topics of FECONS 2022 will be the use of new construction technologies, materials, carpentry and accessories, as well as the digital transformation and systems of accessories for the worker’s protection and hygiene.



With 22 previous editions to its credit, the Fair will be sponsored, in addition to the Ministry of Construction, by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, the National Union of Architects and Construction Engineers of Cuba, and the Palco Business Group.



AICROS, an enterprise cluster devoted to the development and marketing of applications and integral solutions for computerization and industrial automation in the construction sector, and DESOF Habana, will guarantee the virtual platform of the event, called FEVEXPO.