Cuban Entrepreneurs in Costa Rica are Interested in Investing on the Island





Havana, March 9 (ACN) Cuban entrepreneurs based in Costa Rica expressed their interest in investing on the island during an exchange Wednesday with Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca who is in the Central American nation.



Major interests focused on tourism, agriculture, association with micro, small and medium companies, and different exports to Cuba, according to PL news agency.



Malmierca is participating at the 5th Forum of Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Sustainable Development underway in Costa Rica. He stressed his country’s interest in increasing the participation of Cubans in different commercial and production areas, which is backed by Cuban legislation.