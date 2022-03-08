Cuban banks prioritize funds for agricultural and livestock production





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Resolution 22/2022 of the Central Bank of Cuba establishes as a priority the provision of funds for agricultural production in the country, as well as for cattle, buffalo and poultry farming programs.



Published in the 22nd ordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Republic, the new legal text modifies Section Two of Resolution 173 of June 7, 2021, which establishes the terms and conditions to finance prioritized agricultural productions, as well as the national cattle breeding and other programs.



Resolution 22/2022 also includes a provision establishing that the use of benefits stipulated in the superseded Resolution 173 will stop once the allocation for the current fiscal year of the State Budget to the Development Fund is exhausted.