Cuba to produce control boxes, cabinets and traffic light cards at industrial scale





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The National Road Safety Commission plans to produce in the country, on an industrial scale, the first batch of traffic light cabinets, control boxes and traffic light cards by the second half of 2022, allowing the country to achieve technological sovereignty in this field.



Reinaldo Becerra Acosta, secretary of the Commission, told Granma newspaper that this work is a novelty as part of the actions to reduce the levels of accidents and their consequences, and thus contribute to road order.



According to the report, once this work is completed, these productions will allow the development of speed radars and ethylometers.



Measures will also be stepped up to maintain adequate levels of road signaling in areas of economic development, tourist centers, as well as on the most dangerous roads, making a more rational use of the limited resources available.



The work will also focus on increasing, along with the rest of the inspection bodies of the Ministry of Transport (MITRANS), the participation in the controls to the main freight or passenger transportation centers, which will allow detecting the problems of drivers and vehicles before they go out on public roads, Becerra Acosta explained.



Despite the limitations, he added, in 2021 traffic engineering marked 2,046 kilometers of road between axle, edge and lane, basically in urban areas, which represented 55.7 % of the total.



In all, 1,812 mucuras (hemispheroidal elements used in traffic channeling and used as a substitute for curbs) were placed and painted, and 4,391 pedestals were installed, while another 19,895 were repaired and painted.



Likewise, priority was given to the maintenance of signs, and 72.8 % of the total number of signs installed were recovered.