Number of Cuban economic actors on the rise





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 92 new applications for economic actors, of which 89 are private MSMEs and 3 are non-agricultural cooperatives.



The MEP reported that a total of 2,269 economic actors have been approved since the process began in September 2021. Of the MSMEs, 2,188 are private, 49 are state-owned, and 32 are cooperatives.



The information adds that, in terms of origin, 57% are restructured pre-existing businesses and 43 % are new ventures. Overall, it is estimated that these economic actors will generate 37,144 new jobs in the economy.



According to the source, of all those approved, 94 are part of local development projects, 34 have been previously engaged in export operations, and 11 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.