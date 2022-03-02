Private and State-run I.T. Companies must Join Efforts, Minister says





Havana, March 1 (ACN) Cuban Communications Minister Mayra Arevich called for the integration of state-run and private companies in the Information Technology field to make the sector more competitive.



During a meeting at the Havana building hosting the Communications Ministry, Arevich invited self-employees, state-run and private companies to participate at the Informatica 2022 International Fair and Convention scheduled for late March at Havana’s Conventions Center.



Miguel Jorge from a private company said that they intend to establish relations with students from the Havana University Math Faculty, but from the legal point of view such alliance is not possible to achieve.



Other concerns included subjective hurdles like the fear of state entrepreneurs to establish links with private companies, even when these are legal entities.



Private company worker Deivi Carmona referred to difficulties to develop software programs like the labor instability since many of those professionals migrate to other sectors or to foreign companies operating in Cuba.



These meetings, considered as fruitful, will take place periodically including directives from the Communications Ministry and representatives of the private sector.