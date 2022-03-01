Cuba to host 38th International Fair of Havana next November





HAVANA, cUBA, Mar 1 (ACN) As an expression of the country's economic recovery and the control of the current pandemic, Cuba will host Nov. 14-18 the 38th Havana International Fair (FIVAH 2022), Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Cuban minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, announced today.



In a press conference, Malmierca Diaz recalled that the traditional event was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the sanitary situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



But nowadays the situation is different, because thanks to the dedication of our scientists we have three effective vaccines and we have immunized almost 90 % of the population with a complete scheme of three doses, so that the control of the pandemic in Cuba is a real perspective, the minister assured.



He stressed that FIHAV is the most important general commercial exchange of the country and the Caribbean, and one of the most representative in Latin America. It has been held since 1983 and is an excellent business platform for new companies in the market and for those already established.



Cuban official expressed that despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the U.S. government against Cuba, tightened in times of pandemic; they have as always the confidence of businessmen from all over the world in the Cuban market, so they expect a wide participation in this new edition of the Fair.



The minister of foreign trade and foreign investment pointed out that in Expocuba (the regular venue of the fair), exhibitors, businessmen and technicians from all sectors of the Cuban economy will gather for five days, as well as a wide and varied international commercial sample.

It will be a propitious space for the development of business meetings, business rounds, seminars and conferences, among other activities, he continued.



Malmierca Diaz also announced the realization of promotional activities of Cuban exportable goods, which will include the productions of the non-state management forms present at the event.



The call for FIVAV 2022 is also open to U.S. entrepreneurs and Cubans doing business abroad, he concluded.

