Japan reiterates support for Cuba's food security efforts





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The Japanese government's willingness to support the Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Program in Cuba was reiterated today by Hirata Kenji, ambassador of that Asian nation to Cuba, during a working visit to the province of Ciego de Avila(central region).



Accompanied by Kozue Asai, project coordinator of the Japanese mission on the island, the diplomat confirmed the installation and use of an automated sprinkler irrigation system, donated by Japanese to an organoponico in the province.



This technology achieves a positive impact by increasing yields in the production of fresh vegetables and spices, and allowing a rational and efficient use of energy carriers (water and electricity).



Ruber Mustelier Aranda, administrator of this organoponico, said that it is an efficient, latest-generation irrigation system that has made it possible to double harvests in semi-protected and unprotected areas, up to 60 tons of vegetables and seasonings in a one-year period.

The Japanese ambassador encouraged the care and proper use of the equipment to contribute to self-sufficiency in a nation that invests millions of dollars in the purchase of food abroad.



This donation is part of the support of the Japanese government and people to community projects in different sectors of several provinces, in the case of Ciego de Avila focused on agricultural development, with the interest of assisting the nation's efforts to achieve food security, he emphasized.



Hirata Kenji assured he will return to this Cuban province to visit Jardines del Rey and verify the excellence of its beaches and the quality of services in hotel and non-hotel facilities, with the aim of strengthening cooperation ties with the tourism sector.



Since 1998, Japan has consolidated cooperation with Cuba, with donations that exceed 20 billion dollars and include donations of medical and agricultural equipment, means of transportation, irrigation systems for agriculture, teaching materials and the repair of schools.

