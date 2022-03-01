Flora and Fauna facilities in Cuban eastern province certified for safe tourism





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The Basic Business Units (UEB) Fiesta Guajira and Baconao, belonging to Flora y Fauna Santiago de Cuba Company, received the certificate of the Most Hygienic and Safe Tourism, with the aim of preserving the health of customers and workers.



The two UEBs welcome nationals and foreigners from Tuesday to Sunday, complying with the hygienic-sanitary measures established to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Fiesta Guajira offers rodeo and cockfighting, while Baconao includes the aquarium and the lagoon of that name, preferred sites in this coastal strip.



The Baconao aquarium has a fish exhibit of the insular platform and the dolphinarium, while the Baconao Lagoon has a hiking trail and boat rides to admire the flora and fauna of the area.



This certification is given by these agencies to support what has been instituted by the country's health authorities and the recommendations of world tourism and health organizations.