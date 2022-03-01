Exporting, a priority this year for the mechanical plant of Cuban central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) This year exports are a key aspect for the Planta Mecanica (Mechanical Plant) Fabric Aguilar Noriega, known as factory of factories, with destinations currently in Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.



According to Idael Hidalgo, director of the entity, they had not exported for almost two years due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government against Cuba.



Traditionally, Planta Mecanica has sold in Latin America and the Caribbean, such as Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.



Currently, we are focused on the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Mexico, the latter country with a large number of sugar mills, whose components are our main export line, Hidalgo assured.



We also have strategic alliances with Mexico with three companies with which we work together in the sectors of sugar production, repair of steel industries such as Antillana and others, he continued.



On the Dominican Republic we have an alliance with a company called Soluciones Cuatro D, the director pointed out, which also works with metal, and in the case of Costa Rica there is a client of ours related to the sugar mills, to which we had not exported for two years due to the restrictions of the blockade.



Planta Mecanica has a history of exporting, which is why it has had a license to trade abroad on its own for several years, with leading products such as spare parts for sugar mills.



Founded on May 3, 1964, Planta Mecanica Fabric Aguilar Noriega is an entity of the Ministry of Industries created to produce parts for sugar mills in the country.



Its main objective is to guarantee part of the implements and machinery required by important entities belonging to the Ministries of Energy and Mines, Industries, and Construction, and includes the rescue of exports to Latin America and the Caribbean.