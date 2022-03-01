Cuba works to improve roads in tourist passage to Varadero in view of FITCuba 2022





VARADERO, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) A broad plan for the improvement of roads in the tourist route to this beach resort city is being implemented nowadays with a view to the 40th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2022), to be held May 3-7, 2022.



Reynaldo Hernandez Rodriguez, director of the provincial roadway center in Matanzas, told the Cuban News Agency that around 2,000 tons (t) of asphalt are destined for the area of socio-economic interest, located some 120 kilometers east of Havana.



According to the official, in addition to the pavement, other actions are being undertaken, such as the repair of road defenses and landscaping works, which are extended to the Varadero-Cardenas expressway, a measure in favor of raising safety standards.



He explained that as a result of the economic tensions in the country due to the tightening of the blockade imposed by the United States, for the time being the province has financing to maintain the roads only until May, the month in which the rainy season begins.