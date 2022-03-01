Cuban central province shows favorable cold planting for food production





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) The province of Camaguey has so far completed the current cold planting campaign and is incorporating other areas under development, as part of a strategy of the Agriculture sector that seeks to recover more land and use it for food production.

Of the 15,778 hectares proposed, 16,462 have already been planted, mainly with beans, vegetables and root crops, including cassava, according to the time of the year.



Jakeline Carmenates Basulto, deputy representative for agriculture in the province, explained to the Cuban News Agency that there is a large movement of land preparation and planting in the region, where, in addition to the new marketing policy approved by the country, the work promoted by the agency is influenced by the need to increase production.



The spring campaign begins on March 1st and lasts until August 31st. and agriculture in the province expects to plant 19,824 hectares.



We foster the four rustic or tropical crops (plantain, cassava, malanga and sweet potato) and the province incorporates in turn other areas in state development for food production, with 1,362 hectares in preparation, which represents one of the 63 measures implemented in the agricultural sector of the country, the deputy representative concluded.