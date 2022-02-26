Egypt Favors Cooperation Projects with Cuban Province





Ciego de Avila, Cuba (ACN) Egypt’s ambassador to Cuba Maher El-Adawy favored the tightening of economic relations with the island after expressing his interest in cooperation with production entities in the central Cuban province of Ciego de Avila.



During a two-day visit to the central province, the ambassador was interested in learning about the performance of local private and state-run companies producing plastic items, polyethylene pipes and agricultural products.



The diplomat told local authorities on Friday that he has also admired the beauty beaches and the comfortable tourist facilities during previous visits to the territory.



El-Adawy said he is involved in strengthening bilateral relations between Egypt and Cuba and explore all possible business opportunities, in Havana and other Cuban provinces. He said that since he started his diplomatic mission her in May 2021 he has favored the signing of different collaboration agreements in the areas of economy and culture.



Ciego de Avila governor Tomas Alexis Martin briefed the ambassador about the economic performance in his province including sugar production, the tourist sector with the renowned Jardines del Rey resort, currently accommodating over 4 thousand tourists and welcoming over 30 weekly flights from Russia, Canada and Argentina.



The ambassador also learned about agricultural work in the province which includes the development of local mini-industries to contribute food to the people and exports to the world market.



The Egyptian official wound up his visit to Ciego de Avila on Friday, which was part of a tour that included the eastern provinces of Granma and Holguin.