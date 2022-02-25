Cuba has Approved over Two Thousand MSMEs





Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) With the approval on Thursday of 92 new private micro, small and medium companies (MSMEs), Cuba now counts on 2 thousand 177 such enterprises, also including state-own and coops since the initiative opened in September 2021.



In all, 2 thousand 99 companies are private businesses, 49 are state-run and 29 are cooperatives. Some 57 percent of all upgraded from self-employment and 43 percent corresponds to new entities.



All these companies are expected to create 35 thousand 936 new jobs for Cuban economy.