All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
25
February Friday

Cuba has Approved over Two Thousand MSMEs



Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) With the approval on Thursday of 92 new private micro, small and medium companies (MSMEs), Cuba now counts on 2 thousand 177 such enterprises, also including state-own and coops since the initiative opened in September 2021.

In all, 2 thousand 99 companies are private businesses, 49 are state-run and 29 are cooperatives. Some 57 percent of all upgraded from self-employment and 43 percent corresponds to new entities.

All these companies are expected to create 35 thousand 936 new jobs for Cuban economy.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News