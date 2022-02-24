Havana Universities Contribute to First Local Development Fair





Havana, Feb 23 (ACN) The universities based in Havana will take part at the First Local Development Fair to take place here March 28th through April 3rd.



Teresa Li Cecilio, head of the theoretical events commission, said that the Universities can offer tools to be of use by local business people. She said that the fair will target issues like marketing, food production, food sovereignty, nutritional education; all these topics have already been addressed by university studies in the benefit of the country’s economy.



Meanwhile, Noris Tamayo who heads the scientific events commission, said that the fair will be a proof of the links between local universities with the Havana government because the higher education centers offer advice in terms of governance and the improvement of living conditions in local communities.



The official said that the results of scientific research studies by professors and students on local development will be offered to economic entities.