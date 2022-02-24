Cuba Approves State-run Foreign Trade MSMEs





Havana, Feb 23 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry approved the setting up of three state-run micro, small and medium companies to do foreign trade for other non-state enterprises.



The authorized entities are called: Sociedades Unipersonales de Responsabilidad Limitada, SERLOVEM, Agencia Importadora Caribe, and IMPEXPORT, according to an information posted on the webpage of the Economy and Planning Ministry.



According to the information, another four entities had already been authorized to do foreign trade, which take the number of those companies to 56, which can import and export raw material and products for self-employees, cooperatives and MSMEs on the island.