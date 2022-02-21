Cuban products to be traded on Chinese e-commerce platform





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Cuban products that will be marketed through the Cuban National on the JD.com e-commerce platform are already in the Chinese port of Xiamen.



Carlos Pereira, Cuban ambassador to China, announced on Twitter that the first container with Cuban export products recently arrived in that city.



He said that in the coming days the Cuban National Stand will start operating in that important platform, which has become one of the main spaces for cross-border trade in China.



Pereira noted that in JD.com, headquartered in Beijing, products such as rum, honey and canned fruits will be available, to which others will be added soon.



It will also be a platform to promote our offer, tourism and cultural services, the diplomat asserted.



JD.com is an e-commerce giant with more than 258 million active customers and a network of 7,000 delivery points, 2,000 lockers and 335 warehouses that, along with its 66,000 delivery staff, enable it to cover almost 99 % of China's population.



The company is ranked 102nd on the Fortune 500 list of the world's largest companies.



On its platform, the Chinese company includes more than 20,000 brands from 100 countries and regions, and has more than 400 million active customers.