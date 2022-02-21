All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Food Security and Nutritional Plan would Use International Assistance



Havana, Feb 18 (ACN) Cuban Agriculture Minister Ydael Perez, and Brazilian Educator Frei Betto requested in Havana collaboration from international organizations and other countries to implement the island’s Plan for Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education.

The Plan, to be approved in April by the Cuban National Assembly (parliament) was presented on Friday to the diplomatic community in Havana and in the presence of Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo.

Minister Perez said that although the plan is a priority for the country, the US blockade is the main obstacle to reach food and nutritional security.

The Agriculture Minister said that the high on the country’s strategy is the need to lower imports and in this regard he pointed to the necessity to get financial and technological resources through external credit lines or through businesses based on foreign investment.

Frei Betto, current advisor to the Cuban government for the nutritional plan said that the contribution of technological and scientific innovation by other countries is important particularly in the agro-industrial sector, in the agro-ecological projects and also in the production of bio-fertilizerso not poison foodstuffs.

