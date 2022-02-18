Cuba green-lights 111 new applications from economic actors





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 111 new applications submitted by 107 private and 2 state-owned MSMEs, and by two non-agricultural cooperatives.



According to MEP, there are now 2,085 economic actors approved in Cuba since the beginning of the process in September 2021, including both private and state-owned MSMEs and cooperatives (2,007, 49 and 29, respectively). Of them, 57% are restructured former businesses, whereas 43% are new ventures.



Estimates have it that these economic actors will generate 34,498 new jobs in the economy.



MEP also remarked that 94 of the approvals involve local development projects, 34 have been previously engaged in export operations and ten are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.





nology Park.