ICTs benefit rural Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) With new and modern investments, the Telecommunications Enterprise (ETECSA) in this province has improved access to mobile technology and fixed telephony services in rural and far-off areas, to the point that 72% of the People’s Councils in the province enjoy some form of connectivity, thanks to an effort to counteract the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade, according to the entity’s provincial director Ricardo Serrano.



“The fourth technological generation (4g) reached all the municipal capitals and every settlement with 5,000 or more inhabitants, which benefits their quality of life and contributes to curb the rural exodus to the cities,” he said. “It is about eliminating silent zones, for instance, through the use of third generation technology (3g) with the support of solar energy.”



More than 2,300 new services were contracted in basic telephony following the expansion of landline capacities and efforts to streamline resources.



Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, new radio bases are emerging in rural and silent zones to assist people without Internet access, whereas other projects are under way which are bound to have a positive impact on the quality of mobile phone services in the province.