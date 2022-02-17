Sugarcane derivatives industry on the road to recovery





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) An assortment of sugar cane-based products are available from the Base Enterprise Unit (UEB) Derivados as a result of the use of production linkages and local alternatives.



UEB director Yoel del Toro said that the current harvest has given fresh impetus to the production of wines, liquors and soft drinks for the sector, the enterprises and the population at large, following the shortfall in production caused by COVID-19 pandemic, and remarked that work is under way to certify the quality management process and improve their image, as well as the UEB’s infrastructure.



UEB’s chemist María Esther Madruga referred to product quality guaranteed by their two laboratories and the adjustments they made to promote production linkages leading up to output diversification with tropical fruits and other agricultural varieties, which are based on import-replacing Cuban sugarcane derivatives.



Derivados has the second bioproduct plant in Cuba, an important step in the production of more environment-friendly biofertilizers that enable high yields and make it possible to produce healthier and more organic foods.