Increasing Number of MSMEs in Cuban Provinces





Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) The Cuban Economy Ministry has continuously approved an increasing number of micro, small and medium companies in all provinces, like in this central territory which already counts on 73 such businesses.



According to provincial economy official Eduany Sanchez out of the 73 new MSMEs, 72 are private businesses whose number surpasses the total amount of local state-owned enterprises, currently 71. As part of the new companies, one is state-run in the field of maintenance and repair of electric equipment.



The new enterprises have a wide field of development which includes manufacturing, food processing and catering, computer services, construction and other services, the official said.



According to the number of employees including partners, the companies are classified into micro enterprise, from one to 10 employees; small, from 11 to 35 employees, and medium from 36 to 100 employees.



According to Cuban law, the MSMEs here can be either private, state-run or mix and they all are part of the country’s economy.