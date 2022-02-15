Prestigious hotel of the Melia chain surpasses expectations during winter season in Cuba





VARADERO, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) The Melia Las Antillas hotel in this beach resort city exceeded expectations and, despite the current global pandemic, obtained 2.5 million in profits, when losses of over 6 million were planned.



Yoel Hernandez Lantigua, deputy general manager of the facility managed by the Cubanacan chain and the Spanish Melia, told the press that the marketing actions and the systematic work in the social media allowed the 350-room hotel's occupancy to grow, with a high rate of repeat clients.

They restarted operations on November 1, 15 days ahead of the date set for the opening of the winter season in Cuba, and in December they exceeded 50 % of the projected occupancy rate, the executive said, and assured growth for February.



Tourists from Canada and Germany, the hotel's main markets, were limited by the outbreak of the pandemic; clients from Russia and Poland (as emerging markets) enjoy the facility, and express satisfaction with the quality of service they receive, Yuleisy Darias Delgado, deputy director of Quality and Customer Service, commented.



The Melia Las Antillas Hotel is an adults-only resort characterized by its wide spaces, landscaping with coconut trees, a natural lake and a building that looks like a large horseshoe.



One of the strengths of the facility is the counseling service, on the top floor overlooking the sea, consisting of specialized attention, which is appreciated by customers, the manager referred, who forecast a good season, always in compliance with sanitary measures.