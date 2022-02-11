Cuban Economy with Slight Recovery in early 2022





Havana, Feb 10 (ACN) After stopping an free-fall economic trend over the past three quarters of 2021, Cuban economy begins to show slight recovery, though the market offer is still long way below the demand, said Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil.



During a televised appearance on Thursday, the Cuban government official said that the year 2020 closed with significant economic setback, while 2021 witnessed a slight growth of two percent.



Gil referred to the exceptional scenario of the country, marked by the strengthened US blockade, a policy which despite its aggressiveness cannot be a hurdle for the survival and development of the Cuban people.



Some positive indicators mentioned by the minister included an increase of foreign tourists plus the collection a larger number of tons of produce in January alone. He said that Cuba advances the establishment of the private and cooperative sectors, whose contribution will show during this year.



The minister announced an increasing of the number of micro, small and medium enterprises and cooperatives and the creation of new jobs.



Another favorable aspect is the stabilization of the country’s power generation system with appropriate amount of fuel, scheduled maintenance of thermoelectric plants and the use of mobile power plants.