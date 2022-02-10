National 2030 Program is Crucial for Cuban Economy





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez said on Wednesday that the National Economic and Social Development Plan for the year 2030 is the main tool to plan and lead the country’s economy.



Addressing participants at the University 2022 International Congress, Gil Fernandez said that despite the adverse scenario facing the country, advancement has been made in areas that spark optimism towards a possible recovery while favoring economic management, the stabilization of tourism, the transformation of the Cuban state companies and the development of new economic entities.



The national program has three stages, with the second one underway this year starting from the recent economic slump and the fall of the Gross Domestic Product due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

A report on the result of the second stage of the plan is to be released this month.