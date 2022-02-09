More entities authorized to engage in foreign trade as non-state management forms





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment authorized seven new entities to export and import goods under non-state management forms, bringing 49 the number of enterprises engaged in these activities.



Among these entities are XETID (information technologies for defense), ENERGOIMPORT (import and export of electro-energetic objectives) and ESTIL (technological solutions), among others that include the fields of radio and TV, supplies to the food industry and grain production.



Resolution 315 had established the regulations for commercial operations in convertible currency between entities authorized to engage in foreign trade and the forms of non-state management. Later on, Resolutions 26 and 104 of 2021 modified the Single Annex of the aforementioned Regulation and added another five entities.



The new opportunity for non-state entities to export and import through socialist enterprises were announced by the Cuban Government as part of the Economic and Social Strategy to strengthen and develop the economy and cope with the world crisis caused by COVID-19.