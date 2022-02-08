Over 573, 000 travelers arrived in Cuba during 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) During 2021, 573, 944 travelers arrived in Cuba, 39.8 % of what was registered in 2020, the Cuban National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI by its Spanish acronym) reported.



According to the ONEI report, the 2021 figure represents a decrease of 869, 181 travelers compared to the same period of the previous year.



A total of 146,151 tourists came from the Russian Federation, confirming an increase in the arrival of visitors from that Eurasian country with respect to 2020, when 74,019 entered Cuban territory.



Among the largest issuers of travelers to the Caribbean nation are also Canada, the community of Cubans abroad, Spain, Germany and the United States.



December was the month with the highest number of visitors, with 101,339, according to the statistics.



Cuba had expected to receive around 2.2 million travelers in 2021, twice as many as in 2020, but the outbreak of COVID-19 (which lasted from early that year to September) affected the estimated recovery.



The tourism sector is the main driving force of the Cuban economy and plays a dynamic role in the rest of the country's spheres, such as, for example, the national industry, which supplies 75% of the raw materials and supplies to the hotel centers, according to Juan Carlos Garcia, Cuban minister of tourism.