Cuban authorities call for boosting efficiency of current sugar campaign





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) The general secretary of the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym), Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, called for boosting the efficiency of the current harvest, given the late start of several of the planned sugar mills.



According to a report published today by Radio Rebelde, in a meeting with the main leaders of the organization and of the Sugar Workers Union, Guilarte de Nacimiento stressed that it is essential for the country's economy to produce the committed sugar.



For this, he added, it is necessary to improve the performance of the industrial indicators and increase the supply of sugar cane to the mills, with a decrease in the losses of the plant in the plantations.



According to the source, the call responds to the urgent need to boost production, based on the efficiency of harvesting and milling, despite the lack of resources, spare parts and other assurances, which has caused, along with other operational problems, a low utilization of the potential sugar crushing capacity.



The 2021-2022 sugar harvest, with a plan of 911,000 tons of sugar from the activity of some thirty sugar mills, began in early December in the province of Cienfuegos(central Cuba), in the 14 de Julio plant, the most comprehensive in the country for several consecutive years.



But in late January it was not possible to reach the 100,000 tons of sugar cane sugar forecast on the island, due to the late start of sugar cane milling in several industries, and interruptions in others for various reasons.



In this regard, Cuban vice president, Salvador Valdes Mesa, recently said that in order to meet the sugar production plan, only the realization of an efficient harvest can compensate for the sector's own failures and the lack of certain resources and inputs.