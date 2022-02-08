Over 230,000 Cubans were employed during 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) A total of 236,000 Cubans were employed over 2021, and 12,655 attended qualification courses to start training for the trades.



This was stated to Granma newspaper by the general director of employment of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), Ariel Fonseca Quesada, and pointed out that the figure increased compared to 2020, when some 147,000 people were employed.



During 2021, among those who went to the municipal Labor Directorates, there was an increase in the number of people without labor ties, and, of these cases, 169,000 were incorporated into jobs, the executive indicated.



He detailed that 59 % of the employed people were in the state sector: 70 % in the business sector and the remaining 30 % in the budgeted one, more than half of them in the health service sector, in the confrontation with COVID-19.



According to Fonseca Quesada, 41 % of the employees joined the non-state sector, and more than 5,000 joined the cooperative segment, where there are still job vacancies.



The MTSS figures also show that 35 % of those employed are under 35 years of age, and 34 are women.



According to the source, this quantitative increase in work motivation in 2021 is related to the implementation of the monetary ordering process in the country, which, from its design, seeks to promote greater interest in employment.