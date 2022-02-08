Deputy Premier Calls to Wipe out Inefficiencies in Sugar Production





Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) Cuban deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia called for actions that help eradicate inefficiencies in the current sugar production campaign.



During the assessment of difficulties affecting the bio-electric plant which led to the stoppage of the Ciro Redondo sugar industry in Ciego de Avila province, the top government official learned that major problems were detected in the boilers system due to differences in the granulometry of sugar cane bagasse and the plant known as marabu, the two biomass sources burned by the plant.



The deputy premier indicated the drawing-up of a timetable including the objectives and responsible persons for each task aimed at solving the problems, related to the supply of marabu, as well as the construction of a water tank to supply the sugar mill.



The bio-electric plant, the first of its kind on the island, required a millionaire investment and was aimed replicating in other parts of the country. However, it is considered a complicated, inefficient project with may gaps and lack of integration in the investment process.



Tapia said the investment does not meet the expected results putting at risk the sugar cane, the sugar production, the labor and the revenues for the state budget. Meanwhile, it is important to systematically check the planting of biomass-producing forests, he noted.



Accompanied by the president of the AzCuba Conglomerate, Julio Garcia, the deputy prime minister exchanged views with sugar cane cutters at the local cooperative; he inquired about the condition of the equipment and transport means used in the production process among other issues.



Cooperative president Santiago Hidalgo told the top government official that the are not receiving the appropriate attention by the National Small Famers Association or AzCuba and also referred to low salaries and lack of labor.



Ciego de Avila is one of the Cuban territories where work is underway to recover sugar production, since this province counts on high potential, fertile lands, water and personnel.