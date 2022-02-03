Germany’s World Voyager Cruise Ship Returns to Cuba





Cienfuegos, Feb 2 (ACN) Germany’s World Voyager cruise ship is expected to make its second visit to the Cuban south-central Cienfuegos harbor, on February 7 as part of the local high tourist season.



Tourist official in Cienfuegos Yuneidy Perez told reporters that some 114 vacationers come on board the ship for a 24-hour stay in this city, declared Heritage of Humankind in 2005.



The tourists will participate in excursions in the urban areas and visit renowned places like the townS of Trinidad and Giron.



The cruise season opened December 27 with this same ship visiting the harbors of Santiago de Cuba and Havana, as well as other Caribbean cities, such as Guadeloupe, Saint Lucia, Grenada and Curacao.