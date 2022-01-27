Cuba approves 88 new private MSME applications





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 88 new applications for private MSMEs, bringing the total number of these authorized economic actors to 1,707 since the beginning of the process at the end of September 2021.



Through its official Telegram channel, MEP reported that 23 of the new authorized entities are non-agricultural cooperatives, whereas the number of private and state-owned MSMEs is, respectively, 1,656 and 28. Of them, 58% are transformed pre-existing businesses and 42% are new ventures.



MEP estimates have it that these economic actors will generate 27,395 new jobs in the economy.



Of all those approved, 84 are part of local development projects, 34 have been previously engaged in exports, and nine are attached to Havana’s Scientific and Technological Park, according to the source.



The list of approved projects is available at: https://t.me/actores_economicos_cuba/267