Jardines del Rey, with over 35 weekly flights, strengthens its position as a safe destination





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) With the arrival of more than 35 flights a week, the Jardines del Rey tourist destination, in northern Ciego de Avila province(central Cuba), is reaffirmed as a safe destination for travelers of different nationalities, despite the epidemiological complexities in the world.



Lubia Olivera Espinosa, a specialist of the provincial delegation of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in charge of the commercial area and the Jardines del Rey International Airport, said that after the beginning of the high tourist season, they received about 27 weekly flights, a figure that will increase in the first month of 2022.



She specified that during 2021, aircraft from Canada and Russia constituted the majority of those received in this air terminal, while others coming from Mexico aim at the diversification of the tourist issuing markets.



In view of the increase in the number of visitors, control measures are being reinforced at the international airport and hotel and extra-hotel facilities, according to the protocols established by the Ministry of Public Health.



Upon arrival of the flights, travelers are randomly checked and, in the case of Canadians, all of them are checked before returning due to tour operators' requirements, based on existing agreements between Cuba and Canada, she explained.



According to the Provincial Delegation of the MINTUR, all its facilities in the Jardines del Rey destination are certified as Safe and Hygienic Tourism, which also allows the operation of the extra-hotel services provided by the Palmares and Caracol branches.

The development of the hotel industry, projected through 2030, continues with the construction of new lodging facilities in Cayo Paredon Grande.